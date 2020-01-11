Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM received a huge boost this week when they registered the trio of Nomore Chinyerere, Last Jasi and Stanley Ngala with Caf ahead of their make or break Total Champions League Group B match against Egyptian side Al Ahly at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The registration of the trio came on the background of the club losing six senior players upon expiry of their contracts with the three times back to back Premiership winners that saw them have a very lean squad heading into the last three mini league phase matches.

“Chinyerere, Jasi and Ngala are eligible for selection this weekend, their papers sailed through,” said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

Chinyerere, a talented left footer, was acquired from relegated Hwange while the duo of Jasi and Ngala join Pure Platinum Play from Manicaland based Manica Diamonds.

Of the six departed players, only Devon Chafa and Rodwell Chinyengetere were regular features in the Champions League matches that the Zimbabwean champions have so far played and that will therefore mean midfield enforcer Kelvin Madzongwe will today likely be the lone holding midfielder unless the coaches decide to thrown in Rainsome Pavari, another gifted player.

The defence will be marshalled by skipper Gift Bello who will be partnered by either the imposing Lawrence Mhlanga or William Stima while Raphael Muduviwa will take care of business on the right side of defence with Tawana Chikore or debutant Chinyerere thrust on the left back position.

Democratic Republic of Congo import Guyve Nsiala, who was a thorn in the flesh for the Egyptians back in Cairo will keep his place in the attacking flank while hard running youngster, Perfect Chikwende who was on the bench in Cairo will be the other flank attacker. Gift Mbweti remains the Zvishavane side’s only option in the central striker position.

Pure Platinum Play remains the only winless Group B team after three rounds of matches while their opponents all sit on six points from the same number of matches.

A loss this afternoon for the Zimbabwean outfit will automatically rule them out of the knockout stage they’d hoped to reach this season.

FC Platinum lost 0-2 to the Egyptians on December 28 at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo although the eight times Champions League winners must still be thanking their gods for the shock 67th minute penalty that they were given by Burundian referee Georges Gatogato.

The penalty came on the backdrop of incessant attacks by the Zimbabwean side who were looking for an equaliser and when the extremely shocking decision to award the spot kick was made, it was clear that the players had all the energy taken away.

Assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe will be in charge of today’s match as Dutchman Pieter de Jongh is yet to receive his work permit.