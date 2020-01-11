Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

COACH Try Ncube who helped Bulawayo City FC to quickly return to the Premier Soccer League, has dumped the municipal side to pursue other opportunities.

Bulawayo City public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo confirmed Ncube’s departure.

“Ncube has since resigned from the club. It was a mutual agreement, we wish him the best in his future endeavours,” she said.

Ncube, who guided City to the Southern Region Division One title is the reigning Coach of the Year in the region. City were in the process of seeking a waiver for Ncube who holds a Caf B badge as he needs a Caf A to be on the bench in the premiership.

There were rumours before Ncube’s departure that Philani “Beefy” Ncube was likely to bounce back to head the coaching department as he has the requisite qualifications and is already a council employee.

Try is believed to have caught the eye of a Botswana side and two Zifa Southern Region Division One teams. The reigning Zifa Southern Region Coach of the Year was however mum on where he intends to go.

“It is painful that l have to leave a club that l have been with for the past four years. l have grown and learnt a lot here but l felt it was time for me to move on and seek greener pastures. Many thanks to the BCC family for all their support throughout my time here and l am very grateful for the opportunity that they gave me to grow as a person and as a coach.

“I do have offers on my table and soon l shall be advising on which path my journey in coaching takes. I hope to see City stay in the league this time around and avoid relegation,” said Ncube.

Some sources have since linked Ncube with a shock move to relegated side Hwange FC.

City are reportedly on the verge of clinching a sponsorship deal with a top financial services company that will see the entity financing them for this season. Ingwebu Breweries have also promised to assist the municipal side.

