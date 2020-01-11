Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

On January 5 last year, one of South Africa’s music legends, Dan Tshanda breathed his last and left a dent in the music industry not just in Mzansi but also across the Limpopo in Zimbabwe.

Tshanda died at the age of 54 of heart failure and was buried at West Park Cemetery in Soweto on January 18.

His death naturally shattered music lovers he had entertained for close to three decades.

I am one of the music lovers who was devastated by his death and the first time I attended his show was in 2009 at Khumalo Hockey Stadium.

I first listened to his music at my uncle’s and aunt’s homes in the high-density areas of Pumula and Pelandaba while growing up. Here, stereos would blare out his disco type of music that people would dance to. All I knew from this music was that it was called Splash.

The distinctive piano sound and vocals were catchy to the ear and the music was easy to sing along.

In 2009 I had the opportunity to watch Tshanda live at Khumalo Hockey Stadium courtesy of my cousin Khumbu.

When we entered the Hockey Stadium on that night, it was half full and some of the revellers were already drunk. A few minutes later an announcement was made that Dalom Kids were to kick-start the show and the crowd moved closer to the stage. Three light skinned ladies entered the stage and I still remember to this day the first song they sang, Izindunduma. I knew the song.

In the dancing frenzy somehow, someone managed to pinch my Nokia 1100 from my pocket. I could feel it being pushed up out of my pocket but I thought it was from my dancing. Each time it happened I would push it down but eventually it was stolen.

After their performance I later learnt that Dalom was a stable and had many artistes, including Patricia Majalisa at that time, Peacock (through their hit song Dumazile), Matshikos with their reggae flavour in the song Hero and Silindile with Uyinkosi all whom I fell in love with.

I also learnt that a touching song, Lufuno, was Dan Tshanda’s hit.

We left the stadium tired and hungry but I was a newly converted lover of Dalom Music or Splash as they call it. Hopefully, Dalom Music did not die with Dan Tshanda.