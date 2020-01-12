By Style Reporter

Diversified property developer Craft Properties will this year consolidate its dominance by spreading across the length and breadth of the country as the company seeks to set a strong footprint on the local market.

With 11 years’ experience, Craft Properties, a subsidiary of Craft Properties Holdings Zimbabwe, will this year spread its wings, engaging in massive business and investment across the country and penetrating global markets.

Founder and chief executive Kudakwashe Taruberekera said this year was promising and the company was geared to spread its tentacles offering quality service to its clients across the country, particularly in urban areas.

He said the company’s thrust was meant to complement government’s Vision 2030 where President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to make sure that Zimbabwe is a middle-class economy.

“We believe the year 2020 is ours to take giant steps in dominating the industry so we would engage massive business and investment in and around the country,” Taruberekera said.

“We intend to offer our excellent services in land development and construction to every town and city in Zimbabwe with the aim of improving housing developments for the communities and individuals.

“The company needs to ensure availability of decent and affordable shelter to the people of Zimbabwe in line with the government’s initiatives of improving housing standards of the nation at large.”

Taruberekera established and registered Craft Properties in 2008, starting as a small firm before it turned out to be a reputable organisation that has earned respect and recognition both locally and internationally.

“The secret behind our success as Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd is professionalism, honesty and hard work,” he said.

“We have expanded and now boast of various entities registered locally and falling now under our holding company, Craft Properties Holdings.”

The company has also established Craft Properties USA LLC in the United States that principally deals in real estate business.

Craft Properties USA LLC specialises in property sales and management, project management and land development, asset valuations and advisory services.

“We also supply building and construction materials, appraisal management, construction risk management, auctioneering, property accounting services and tenant/buyer management,” Taruberekera said.

“Craft Properties USA LLC also coordinates international business for the organisation and mobilises investors to invest in Zimbabwe in various sectors of the economy.”

From its humble beginnings in Kadoma, Craft Properties has since spread its wings across Zimbabwe operating in major cities, including Harare, Masvingo and Zvishavane.

“We have been on the rise in recent years and in 2020, we see ourselves spreading to all provinces in Zimbabwe. This vision can only be achieved with the support our organisation gets from its clients and stakeholders since its inception in 2008,” he said.

“We are sincerely grateful to our clients and stakeholders who have made it possible for us to get this far since our establishment 11 years ago.”

Taruberekera said his company was currently working on two housing projects in Kadoma, namely Holyland high-density suburb and Greenfield Cherries agro-residential plots. He said the company was committed to the idea of public-private partnership.

“Our vision is to expand to all corners of Zimbabwe and offer our professional services like we have been doing in Mashonaland West province,” he said.

“As an organisation we are in support of the idea of devolution and investment in Zimbabwe as it will help the local business investments to be quickly assisted and established as powers would have been delegated downwards to low tiers of authority.”

Over the years Craft Properties has recorded a number of achievements both locally and internationally receiving various accolades.

“We have participated in and attended business meetings, seminars and conferences internationally from 2018 to 2019 in places like Oxford, United Kingdom, Miami, Florida, Washington DC, Texas, Las Vegas, Paris and Cannes in France among other countries,” Taruberekera said.

Craft Properties has also been chosen as the high-profile representative of regional business elite on behalf of the Summit of Leaders organising committee at a business conference held in Oxford, United Kingdom.

The diversified property developer has also been awarded an International Business Licence in Oxford, by the Europe Business Assembly in accordance with United Kingdom Trademarks Act of 1994 and Europe Business Assembly awards regulations.

This licence permits Craft Properties to operate internationally.

“We have also been privileged with being an elite member of the World Confederation of Businesses while I was appointed the Head of Africa Region in the World Confederation of Businesses,” Taruberekera said.

“This essentially means that Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd is now able to attend important business meetings, conferences, seminars and summits among others across the world.

“We are also allowed to use the World Confederation of Businesses’ logo on our letterheads, business cards, adverts and all other business communications.”

Taruberekera said this year officials from his company would attend high-profile business meetings in Frankfurt (Germany), Paris (France), Nairobi (Kenya), London, Canada and Dubai among other countries.

“During these business meetings and conferences, we will have an opportunity to market our beloved country, Zimbabwe, to international investors,” he said.

“This will, surely, expose Zimbabwe so as to attract investors for various sectors of the economy like real estate, land development and construction, mining, agriculture and tourism.”

Craft Properties has always made its mandate to assist in every way possible to lure foreign direct investment.