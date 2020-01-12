Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THE Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo 2020 will run from September 20 to 27.

The organisers of the annual fete said they announced the dates early so that people can start preparing for the big event.

In the past dates for the event were announced mid year and some partipants complained that they were not being given adequate time to prepare.

Festival director Raisedon Baya said this year they want to do things differently hence the early release of dates.

“We have announced dates early so that people have adequate time to prepare for this annual event,” said Baya.

He said his team was busy engaging potential sponsors for the event.

“A number of festivals are dying due to lack of sponsorship and it is against this background that they decided to engage potential sponsors early,” said Baya.

He said they are planning to meet all stakeholders in the arts industry ahead of the festival to find out their expectations.

“We want to engage stakeholders to hear their expectation and also get their input regarding the festival’s theme,” said Baya.