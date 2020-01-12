community builders:with Takemore Mazuruse

Proctor Nyemba (38) believes there are three ways to make money and all of them come with pain. The first one is fraud, where one is assured of some good spoils albeit with guaranteed pain once the illicit deals are uncovered.

The second in the pecking order is witchcraft which equally has its spoils, but again, the enjoyment is shortlived once the repercussions start to unfold oftentimes with loss of loved ones and unusual rituals that bring your more discomfort than enjoyment.

The last way to riches, which the white-collar criminologist, forensic investigator and affable businessman subscribes to, is hard work and he told Standard Style that it was through that noble and recommended approach that he was pushing for his multibillion-dollar community and national development vision.

“Its not easy starting from the bottom. You sometimes have to deal with people laughing at you and dismissing your vision at face value, but once you set your mind to growing the vision, results are bound to come your way no matter the delays,” Nyemba said.

“I am a firm believer in God and I believe whatever projects that I have embarked on will all bear fruit and even more encouraging is the fact they are all designed to empower Zimbabweans, Africa and the world at large.”

A man of faith and and a resolute hard worker, Nyemba was born in Mbare and grew up in Hatfield, Harare, before an unfortunate development saw him and his family relocating to Nyanga in Manicaland province.

“I was born in Mbare, but I grew up in Hatfield where I did my early primary education at Hatfield Primary School,” he said.

“Life was all rosy and I had the pleasure of learning in an English-speaking environment.

“Unfortunately, my father was involved in an accident and I ended up having to move to Chatindo, Nyanga, which is a rural area bordering with Mozambique.

“Life changed and I had to adjust from the life of plenty to rural struggles with meagre opportunities.”

As fate would have it, the unfortunate accident meant Nyemba had to finish off his primary and secondary education at Chatindo Primary and Secondary schools and he recalls having to struggle with the rural routines of cattle herding, honey searches and harvests, fishing as well as village soccer.

“The rural routines had their strain on me, but years on, I now realise that experiencing both urban and rural life was the perfect foundation

for the life of service that I have pursued,” he said.

“I appreciate better the problems that disadvantaged communities face and much of my community-driven initiatives are aimed at empowering the same.”

Now the CEO of the Proctor and Associates business empire that has interests in forensic investigation, security, ethics and education; the self-driven businessman says, he has designed initiatives aimed at giving to the less-privileged.

“Beyond business, I have started the Proctor five loaves and two fish initiative which is aimed at empowering rural schools with educational and sporting support with a view to unleash their potential and nurture their talent,” he said.

“The same support also focuses on orphans and widows so that we help lessen their burden and in the process making their lives more bearable.”

Through his charity initiative, Nyemba has reached out to over 10 schools in Zimbabwe, including his former schools Chatindo Primary and Secondary schools in Nyanga, and he reckons the initiative will continue to gather momentum as he grows his business empire.

“Community development is my passion and as the vision grows we want to expand our thrust so that we help combat community challenges as they arise,” he said.

“We are an organisation for the people and by the people and we will do all we can to help empower and capacitate communities.”

A holder of a masters and doctorate in Applied Forensic Accounting among a host of other qualifications, Nyemba, who is also a certified corporate governance director, certified corporate manager, and professional corporate director, also hinted on opening a university in Manicaland by 2023.

“As part of my vision 2050, I intend to open the Proctor University in Manicaland with a view to empower locals so that they are able to self determine and self actualise,” Nyemba said.

“The university will come complete with a lodge-cum-hotel so that we are able to accommodate those that will come from afar to tap from our institutions.”

Nyemba also called on today’s generation to work even harder in spite of the limitations so that they are able to empower those around them and make a difference in their communities.

“It is important that today’s generation works even harder and pursues their dreams so that together we are able to kick out poverty.

“Whatever challenges come our way must not kill our resolve. We are the change we want to see in our communities. Let’s explore the various avenues and as we do so remember the less-privileged among us,” he said.