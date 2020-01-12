divineinsight:BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

NATURAL gas does not produce any smell. It is made up of mostly methane which does not have an odour. Because of the dangers posed by gas leaks, a process called stanching is done where sulphur compounds are added. Spiritually, in the same way natural gas can leak, a man can lose things of the spirit.

The writer of Hebrews, in the second chapter, understood this when he instructed us to hold on to the things that we have heard lest they should slip away. The passage denotes a vessel losing contents through the leakage. The challenge with the things of the spirit, like natural gas, is that they do not produce any smell, so one can lose these virtues without even noticing. In the Parable of the Sower, Jesus showed us various ways the word planted by the sower was lost.

Things like cares of the world, persecutions and not being grounded in the Word of God affected the seed sown from producing fruit.

Even those that produced fruit had different capacities, from 30 to 60, and then some a hundredfold. What could have been the factors that affected the seed from fully producing and even those that did not produce, could there have been ways to amend these issues?

Natural gas, without a stench, can never be detected, but when fire is introduced it causes great harm. When a believer loses virtue, it’s unnoticeable yet when persecution — which can be compared to fire — comes, a great loss may occur. But unlike the effects of natural gas, the fire of persecution can cause eternal damages.

The Spirit of God adds scent and fragrance to a believer’s life. The more you know the Holy Spirit, the more he reveals what you have gained through the Word of God. Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God. In the story of the sower Jesus said the seed sown was lost because they did not mix the Word received with faith.

The Holy Spirit barely talks about himself and it is your responsibility to discover him, you can walk with him and yet not know him. Yet we cannot live a fulfilled Christian life without him. The more you discover him the more he reveals God to you and what God has done in you.

If you can yield to him he opens your eyes to understand who you are and what you have in Christ. In the kingdom, awareness causes manifestation.

By becoming conscious of the Spirit of God he reveals areas in one’s life that causes loss of virtue. Sin causes holes, but it is not the only thing that causes holes. The Holy Spirit helps you identify these holes and gives you solutions on how to plug them. Each hole can be different for every individual.

Things like bitterness, anger, lust, drunkenness, fear and so many more can cause holes in a person’s life. Because of the different causes of holes, the processes to plug the holes are different.

The Spirit of God is the key because if one can only discern that there is a leak they can work out a process to plug it. The Christian walk is personal and requires one to have a personal relationship with the Spirit of God. When you seek him, he will make you more productive by helping you plug all the holes in your life.

God bless you.

l Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.