Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has been crowned Africa’s Best Hip hop act at Soundcity MVP awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

Khaligraph beat the likes of Falz from Nigeria, South Africa’s Kwesta and Ghana’s Sarkodie among many others to bag the prestigious award at the event that was held in January 11, 2020.

Khaligraph shared the good news with his fans on social media while also thanking them for their support.

“Thank you so Much fam, biggest achievement of my career, never give up on your dream no matter what some may people will say about it and about You. stay Hungry and God will always come through… . #respecttheogs,” he wrote on Instagram.

Khaligraph was the only East African artiste to clinch an award at the year’s edition of the annual music awards which celebrates African artistes.

Otile Brown was nominated in Best Pop category which was won by JoeBoy from Nigeria while DJ Creme De La Creme lost out to DJ Spinall (Nigeria) in the African DJ of the Year category.

Likewise, Ethic lost to Dope Nation from Ghana in the Best Duo category.

HIGHEST NOMINATIONS

Tanzania musician Diamond Platnumz had the highest nomination (four) – Best Male MVP, Digital Artiste of the year, Best Collaboration and African Artiste of the year – but he ended up losing in all.

Diamond, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee, Nigeria’s Wizkid, Ghana’s Stonebwoy and Uganda’s Big Trill all performed during the event.

Other who performed include Togo’s Toofan, Joeboy, Rema, Shatta Wale, Zanda Zakuza, Kuami Eugene, Naira Marley and Ric Hassani.

The Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is an event presented by Soundcity TV.

The winners are chosen by a select committee of the industry stakeholder and viewers through the #TheMVPs’ website.