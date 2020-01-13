Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders and Amazulu lanky defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele is set to bounce back into mainstream football as Bulawayo City FC chief executive officer.

A top Bulawayo City official confided in Chronicle Sport that Ndebele, one of the few, but highly decorated football administrators with high level Fifa qualifications, is the new boss of the newly promoted municipal side.

Bulawayo City FC will soon unveil former Premier Soccer League Coach of the Year Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube as the head coach.

“For now, I can’t confirm anything because the paper work is yet to be done. We are hunting for a chief executive officer and Sikhumbuzo is one of the people that we have spoken to.

“Talk to me on Monday (today) maybe I might have something official for you,” said City chairman Jerry Sibanda.

Sibanda has brought on board many former Highlanders’ sons to City, including recommending to executive positions former Bosso executive committee members such as Horace Ndubiwa and Ernest ‘Maphepha’ Sibanda.

Last week a Bulawayo councillor Silas Chigora moved a motion that the Bulawayo City Council disposes of the football club saying council was wasting resources funding the club. The motion was, however, quashed by another councillor, Tawanda Ruzive.