Ronald Mashinga, Harare Bureau

BULAWAYO Spartans Volleyball Club starts training at Raylton Sports Club today in preparation for the 2020 season.

The club won the Bulawayo Volleyball League’s men’s and women’s titles in 2019 and now seek to strengthen the two sides for another assault on the championship.

“We welcome new players and administrators who wish to be part of the Spartans. Our major aim this year is to participate in the Senior Zone VI Club Championships in Maputo, Mozambique in December,” Spartans said in a club statement.

The Spartans’ men failed to qualify for the Zone Six championships after finishing sixth in the Zimbabwe National Volleyball League last season. The women’s team failed to register in time for the event despite qualifying for the tourney.

The top three teams in the national league qualified for the Zone VI Championships where they had to battle it out with 41 other teams from across Africa.

UZ Wolves claimed gold and Harare City got silver in the Zone VI volleyball competition in Mozambique where Support Unit settled for fourth position.

In the women’s category, UZ Wolves managed bronze, with Harare City settling for fourth place and Manyame Falcons finishing sixth.