ZIMBABWE’S players have not been provided with any reason for the two Logan Cup matches that were supposed to begin last Thursday not getting underway as scheduled.

The first-class domestic tournament started on December 10 after a delay to the start of the season, while Zimbabwe Cricket waited for an ICC disbursement following its reinstatement as a Full Member in October.

The competition is in its fifth round and has already been disrupted once. The match between Rhinos and Tuskers that was due to take place at Takashinga Cricket Club about a fortnight ago did not happen.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the players believe there are insufficient funds to play the matches, taking into account the costs of match fees and ground preparation.

An insider confirmed the players have not received any communication about the rescheduling of fixtures. ZC did not respond to a request for comment.

However, a national team camp is taking place in Harare in preparation for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts this coming Sunday.

The provisional squad of 25 players includes nine uncapped players, among them Brian Mudzinganyama and Kevin Kasuza, who are third and fourth on the Logan Cup run charts, and Charlton Tshuma, William Mashinge and Victor Nyauchi, who are sixth, eighth and ninth on the wicket charts respectively.

The familiar names of Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano are also in training with the Chevrons.

The series against Sri Lanka will be Sean Williams’ first as Zimbabwe captain.

Zimbabwe have not played a Test since November 2018 when they drew a series in Bangladesh. Since then, they failed to qualify for the 2019 50-overs World Cup and were unable to participate in the qualification for this year’s T20 World Cup because they were sanctioned by the ICC for alleged government interference in the game.

The ICC has since reopened the door to Zimbabwe and provided a much-needed financial life-blood. ZC is dependent on the ICC’s money, especially to ensure the continuation of domestic cricket. — ESPNcricinfo