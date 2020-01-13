In addition to the European football championships, we should’t forget other tournaments, among which the African Champions League is of particular interest. Now, you can watch the games of soccer online without being distracted by other games. While European competitions are on hold, African tournament is in full swing.

Right from the first rounds, the extreme level of competition can be observed in each group, which makes the tournament even more interesting than the European version. Yes, in Africa there are fewer star players in the lineups of clubs, but this doesn’t prevent the teams from showing their best qualities.

At the moment, according to the results of online soccer games and expert evaluation, the main favorites are:

Mazembe – it is one of the most titled clubs in the DR Congo, who often plays in the Champions League. Esperance, the legendary Tunisian grand, last year quite expectedly won the tournament and looks confident in the new season. Etoile Sahel is another team from Tunisia, which has strengthened its roster well, but it had its best matches in the Champions League, as in the national championship things are not going so great.

The path to the champion title has just begun, and it is not yet possible to say with certainty that it is precisely one of the above teams that will be able to win the cup.

Interesting results of the ABSA Premiership games

In addition to the Champions League, Africa is famous for quite interesting national championships, whose teams are also constantly trying to win the most important trophy. One of these is the ABSA Premiership, where the Kaiser Chiefs are still not planning to give first place away, having a fairly good margin from the Mamelody Sundowns.

The Orlando Pirates had a poor start, but the club is gradually climbing to the top of the standings and will definitely compete for the right to participate in the Champions League. As for the outsiders, the Polokwane City is the main one for now, and in the fight for relegation it will compete against Cape Town, Baroque and Stellenbosch.

This season of the ABSA Premiership has not very successful in terms of teams’ effectiveness, although the best scorers can be distinguished right now:

Peter Shalulile of the Highlands – 9 goals;

Samir Nurkovic of the Kaiser Chiefs, Knox Mutizua of the Golden Arrows, Bongi Mtuli of Amazulu” – 8 goals each;

Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town – 7 goals.

So far, it’s only the beginning of the season and, as a rule, after the first round, the effectiveness of all clubs is increasing. The Bidwest Wits plays very well – the team missed only 8 goals in 11 games, which is not typical for quick and spectacular African football. It’s better not to miss their upcoming matches in order to enjoy the interesting development of events in the championship.