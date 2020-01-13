Ladysmith Black Mambazo celebrated their 60-year anniversary by launching three new young isicathamiya groups they discovered during their programme called Ladysmith Black Mambazo Mobile Academy started last year.

The celebration was held at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall in the KZN Midlands on Saturday night.

The Homeless hitmakers performed their singalong songs, with the audience being led by Joseph Shabalala’s three sons, Sibongiseni, Thami and Thulani Shabalala.

Group leader Sibongiseni Shabalala told Daily Sun for the past 60 years,the group has been true to its roots and has taken isicathamiya to global spheres. “It is for that reason that Ladysmith Black Mambazo is celebrating isicathamiya as a vehicle that has transported and promoted our culture and heritage globally,” he said.-Zalebs