Paidamoyo Chipunza, Harare Bureau

Medicines and medical sundries procured under a US$20 million facility provided by Government recently have started arriving in the country and will shortly be distributed to Government hospitals.

The first consignment under this facility, worth US$2,5 million, will be in the country by end of day today having starting arriving on Thursday.

A second US$20 million facility of more medicines and equipment is now being finalised to ensure supplies keep arriving after the delivery of the full US$20 million in the first batch.

The medicines and equipment are being funded by Government and are procured through the National Pharmaceutical Company (Natpharm).

The arrival of this initial consignment and other anticipated deliveries is expected to imrpove the status of public health delivery system. Senior doctors, who have been providing emergency services only for the past three months citing inadequate medicines and equipment, are likely to now return to work.

Speaking to Harare Bureau yesterday, Secretary for Finance and Economic Development Mr George Guvamatanga said Government was doing all it could to improve social services in the country.

“Medicines have started arriving in the country and we anticipate more to come in the coming weeks and months, so we are really prioritising social services that include health and education,” said Mr Guvamatanga.

Mr Guvamatanga said Government is also finalising a similar arrangement for medicines and sundries to the tune of US$20 million. “Once this arrangement is finalised, we also expect more medicines to be delivered in the country,” he said.

Government had plans to build about 83 more hospitals throughout the country on similar arrangements. “The new dispensation is comprised of people with commercial experience who have the ability to structure deals with foreign investors. This will allow certain products or services to come into the country on certain terms,” said Mr Guvamatanga.

He said coupled with negotiations for cost of living adjustments, these arrangements were expected to improve the status of public health delivery system.

Mr Guvamatanga said Government hoped that a deal will be broken between doctors and the rest of the health workforce with Government in relation to cost of living adjustments.

“Government is alert to challenges the people are facing and working flat out to respond to them but we should also take into account what we are collecting in taxes and fees,” he said.

Natpharm managing director Mrs Flora Sifeku said distribution of the medicines will start once the consignment is delivered to their warehouse.

She said since the consignment includes essential medicines, some of which are needed urgently in facilities. Heads of pharmacy departments will be told what has come in and will be asked to make “urgent orders” for rapid delivery.

“Distribution will commence as soon as we receive the medicines in our warehouse and in instances where some of the products are needed urgently in health institutions we will alert the institutions to make ‘emergency orders’ without necessarily having to go through the usual processes,” said Mrs Sifeku.

Local representative of the Switzerland-based supplier, Drax Consulting Sagl, which partnered Government to supply the initial US$20 million worth of drugs, said consignments will be delivered every month for the next four months.