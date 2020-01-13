Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The hit song by Freeman and Alick Macheso, Ngaibake has been remixed with an Amapiano touch by local wheel spinner Ryan Synth and producer Murphy Cubic.

Ngaibake has been on heavy rotation since its release with many music lovers saying it is the 2019 song of the year.

Murphy Cubic, who has produced for people like South African Music Award winner house musician Holy Rey (of the hit song Deeper) and DJ Ryan Synth have since produced a Ngaibake Amapiano remix.

“The person who came up with the idea was Murphy Cubic last December and I told him to organise the acapella and we went into the studio,” said DJ Ryan Synth.

The resident DJ at popular eatery, Smokehouse in Bulawayo, said he played he remix at the joint and was humbled by the crowd’s response.

“I played the Ngaibake Amapiano remix at Smokehouse on December 21. People went mad when they heard it and everyne was on the dance floor,” said DJ Ryan Synth.

He said he went on to perform the remix at the Victoria Falls Carnival and in Harare and at both venues th remix received a good response.

“At the Carnival it was part of my set and people loved it. It was as if they had known the track. The same I can say with Harare on the 31 December, ” said DJ Ryan Synth.

He said they were ironing out some legal issues regarding who owns the rights to the song between them and Freeman.

Murphy Cubic has produced songs for people like crooner MJ Sings, Lee McHoney and South Africa’s Holy Rey.

DJ Ryan Synth won a Skyz Metro FM award for the best house song at the inaugural ceremony in 2017. The song was Bakumelele featuring Paulla Paloma.