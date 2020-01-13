Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

XOLANI Nkiwane and Faith Nyathi won the Bulawayo Athletics Association (Bab) senior men’s and women’s Cross-Country Championship races held at Mpopoma Park this at the weekend.

The event has become a traditional season opener for the Bab calendar year.

The meet was an opportune time for athletes to start preparing for various upcoming local and international competitions.

Runners competed in different races at the cross-country event, which included 2,5km for cadet boys and girls, 8km (junior men and women) and 10km for senior men and women.

Nkiwane who was competing 12 men, won the 10km race in a time of 32 minutes 52 seconds while Nkosiyazi Sibanda was second in 33 minutes, 17 seconds and Trust Chidomaya took third spot in a time of 33 minutes 27 seconds.

In the senior women’s category, Nyathi finished the run in 40 minutes five seconds. Second place went to Annie Chirisa in 40 minutes 31 seconds and Faith Sanyika took third place in a time of 41 minutes 12 seconds.

Discipline Ncube of Ihlosi Athletics Club won the junior men’s 8km race in 29 minutes 49 seconds, with Esnath Ndlovu taking the junior women’s 6km rave in 24 minutes 24 seconds. The boys’ cadets race over 2,5km was won by Henry Shito of Inkanyezi Primary School in nine minutes 20 seconds, with Melisa Sithole from the same school clinching the girls’ race in 10 minutes 16 seconds.

Bab chairman Manuel Mpofu believes their season opener was a success.

“We had most of our accomplished runners taking part and I believe we began our new season on a positive note. We hope to have a great season this year.” — @innocentskizoe