Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 19-YEAR-OLD illegal miner died after a mine shaft he was working in collapsed in Maphisa.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Ntandoyenkosi Ncube from Silawa area in Kezi was working at a mine in Maphisa together with two others last Thursday at around 2AM when the incident occurred.

“I can confirm that we recorded a mine accident in Maphisa where one person died. Ntandoyenkosi Ncube and two others were illegally mining in a shaft at a mine in Maphisa at around 2AM.

“His counterparts left Ncube digging alone in the shaft and went away.

“Upon their return an hour later, they discovered that the shaft had collapsed burying Ncube underneath.

“They dug him out while he was still alive but he was seriously injured. Ncube died upon admission to Maphisa District Hospital. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and investigations are underway,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities. — @DubeMatutu