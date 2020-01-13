Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded an improvement in the nutritional status of children for the past five years that has resulted in a decrease in incidences of stunting, wasting, underweight and overweight that mostly affect malnourished children, the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2019 has revealed.

The MICS was designed by UNICEF to help countries fill data gaps on children’s and women’s wellbeing and track progress towards world summit for children goals.

The nutritional status of children was assessed between 2014 and 2019.

The results show there was a reduction in stunting prevalence which refers to failure of a child to grow physically as a result of malnutrition.

“Moderate to severe stunting prevalence has dropped from 26,8 percent to 23,5 percent. Severe stunting prevalence dropped from 8,9 percent to 5,7 percent,” read the survey.

Wasting or acute malnutrition, a result of rapid weight loss or failure to gain weight resulting in a child being too thin for his or her height decreased .

The survey reveals that wasting affecting most children dropped by one percent for the five years.

Overweight prevalence, on the other hand recorded a drastic decrease from 45,6 percent to 2,5 percent. “Moderate to severe wasting prevalence dropped from 3,2 percent to 2,9 percent. Severe wasting prevalence dropped from 1 percent to 0,3 percent,” read the MICS survey.

Underweight, a form of undernutrition that can result in a child having reduced weight for their age due to being short for their age or too thin for their height, increased.

“Underweight prevalence, moderate to severe increased from 8,4 to 9,7 percent. Severe underweight prevalence dropped from 1,7 percent to 1,6 percent,” read the survey.

Binga was the worst affected district with 4,4 percent.

Other affected districts were Umguza, Muzarabani, Midzi, Makonde, Mbire, Mutoko, Mazoe, Rushinga, Inyanga, Chegutu, Makoni, Hurungwe, Kwekwe and Lupane. — @michellzvanyanyan2