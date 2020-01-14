Crime Reporter

FIVE people died when two vehicles collided on Sunday evening along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road near Ngomahuru Turn-Off.

Police said two of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition when the other vehicle caught fire.

Deputy national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka said the accident occurred around 5.30pm at the 42km peg along the highway.

“A woman was driving a Honda Fit along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road towards Masvingo. Upon reaching the 42km peg, another motorist who was driving in the opposite direction, overtook in front of oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on collision,” he said.

He said the vehicle that was travelling towards Beitbridge caught fire.

“Three passengers in the Honda Fit, including a minor aged eight died on the spot. Two other passengers in the unidentified vehicle were burnt beyond recognition. The bodies of all the victims were taken to Masvingo Hospital mortuary.

“Names of the deceased will be announced once their close relatives have been notified. Motorists are, however, urged to be cautious, keep a safe distance and avoid overtaking when conditions do not allow,” Chief Supt Chishaka said.

During the festive season, road traffic accidents killed 138 people and injured 565 others in the three weeks between December 15 and January 5.

Police recorded 1 518 road accidents.

Speeding, reversing errors, following too close and inattention were recorded as the major causes of accidents.

During the same period last year, 141 people were killed, while 984 others were injured in 2 430 road accidents.

Police also managed to arrest 169 wanted persons in their festive season operations.

A total of 2 383 touts were also arrested and 2 836 vehicles were impounded for defects and being unroadworthy, while 12 872 motorists were arrested for various offences.