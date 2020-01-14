Luanda — Cape Verdean singer Jorge Neto, one of the main faces of the Livity band, remains in a induced coma after undergoing emergency head surgery on December 31, 2019, in one of the Lisbon hospitals in Portugal.

According to the Cape Verde News Agency (Inforpress), which quotes the artist’s manager, Augusto (Gugas) Veiga, Jorge Neto suffered a double Stroke on the 30th, after being ill at Lisbon airport.

At the time, the musician was trying to travel to Cape Verde, where he had scheduled a New Year’s Eve show in São Vicente.

“He had a high blood pressure and was not allowed to travel. Right there he was medicated and when he was feeling better he was sent home, where he had a double stroke on the 30th, having been discovered by his brother, and yet refused to go to a hospital, “he said.

Gugas Veigas explained that only on the 31st Jorge Neto was taken to the hospital when his wife, who was in the Netherlands, anticipated his trip to Portugal.

At the hospital, doctors told his family that the artist’s health was critical because it took too long to get him to hospital services and that he had “a lot of blood on one side of his brain.”

On the same day, the artist underwent an emergency operation of several hours and at the moment, according to Gugas Veiga, is still in an induced coma.

The next 48 hours will be “fundamental” to see his reaction.

This is the second stroke that the artist suffers, since in late 2012 also experienced the same situation.

Son of a Cape Verdean mother, Jorge Neto was born in Sao Tome and Principe in 1964.