Mildred Sithole, Midlands Reporter

AN ex-soldier from Zvishavane allegedly went berserk and killed his sister and her son following a misunderstanding over bank cards.

Newton Hove (31) allegedly gave his sister Blessing Hove (34) bank cards to manage his funds since he was battling mental illness which had led to his discharge from the military.

It is alleged that on Wednesday last week at around 7PM, Newton suspected that his sister was misusing his money to look after her five-year-old child and demanded his bank cards back.

A heated argument ensued between the two.

A police source said Newton took a kitchen knife and stabbed his sister all over the body before stabbing her son Tanaka Kufa with the same knife.

The two victims, the source added, were discovered by neighbours who had heard them screaming for help.

“The neighbours found the two in pools of blood bleeding profusely with protruding intestines. They were rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. The matter was reported to police leading to Newton’s arrest,” said a police source.

The bodies of the deceased are at Zvishavane District Hospital for post-mortem.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident but could not give details. He referred Chronicle to National Police Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Blessmore Chishaka who, however, was unavailable for comment yesterday.