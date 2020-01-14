Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GWANDA’S high-rising reggae musician Bry has taken his act to another level after featuring TiGonzi on his new single, Heart Roster.

The single will be dropped on February 1 with a video set to be shot sometime this year.

Bry has in the past followed in his ambitions of being nationally recognised by featuring artistes such as Ras Caleb on the song Love fights and Soul Jah Love on his last offering last year in the single, Where we go.

Signed under X Studios music label, Bry said his journey in the industry has not been rosy.

“I’ve faced financial problems along my musical journey that also saw me failing to launch my album last year but I hope we will manage to do it this year.

“It has been a great pleasure and blessings from God for me to feature such big names in the Zimbabwean music industry and more is yet to come,” said Bry.

The reggae artiste pleaded with sponsors to come on board as he wishes to drop a video also for the new offering.

“Everyone is suggesting we do a video and as a listening artiste, I will try by all means to give people what they want.

“I am appealing to sponsors to assist me as l not only want to penetrate a new market but also want my brand to grow bigger and be known,” he said.

Bry said he will release his nine-track album, Tears of the Sun, in August with more collaborations with big artistes set to be included.

Last year the musician bagged his first award in the inaugural Tesma Awards held in Gwanda after being crowned Best Reggae Artist.

Meanwhile, Ti-Gonzi and Zimdancehall man of the moment Bazooka are set to headline a gig at The Vista on February 8.

The show will also see Gwanda’s Master Zhoe, Senko, Mabrizza and Jah Practice take turns to entertain revellers. On the decks will be DJs Dosto and MTK.

An affair of hip hop, dancehall, rhumba and reggae is expected as the line up comprises artistes from different genres. The gig will be hosted by Khekhe.

Organiser of the show, DTL Records media liaison Terminator Makoni said being their first show of the year, they saw it fit to encompass different types of audiences. – @mthabisi_mthire.