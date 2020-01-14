Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have not made any formal inquiry about the availability of four Bulawayo Chiefs’ players that they have been heavily linked with ahead of pre-season preparations.

Bosso are believed to be chasing the signatures of Chiefs’ goalkeeper David Bizabani, defenders Brandon Mpofu and Malvin Mkolo and striker Farau Matare.

Bizabani, is said to have been on former Bosso head coach Pieter de Jongh’s wish list as a possible replacement for Ariel Sibanda, whom he wanted to sideline.

“There is nothing so far, until we get emails or hand-delivered letters, for now, it’s all but rumours,” said Javas Sibanda, Chiefs’ communications officer.

Bosso’s transfer activity is expected to gather pace soon given that new head coach Mark Harrison is expected to start work this week.

Goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, who had been linked with a move to Bosso after falling out of favour at FC Platinum, will not be joining Bosso according to his handlers.

Midfielder Denzel Khumalo and defender McClive Phiri, who are free agents, appear to be on their way out of the club.

Khumalo has reportedly penned a deal with FC Platinum to reunite with coach de Jongh, who gave him game time after being frozen out by previous coaches.

Phiri has been heavily linked with Chicken Inn but is also eyeing a move to the South African Premiership.

FC Platinum are also said to be interested in signing Bosso’s star defender Peter Muduhwa, striker Prince Dube and Tinashe Makanda.

Dube, Bosso’s top scorer last season with 11 goals, has been on trials at an unnamed Chinese club, with chances high that the Warriors’ striker will be signed. The 22-year-old striker has been in China for two weeks now, but no formal offer has yet come from the Asian country.

However, Highlanders have made it clear that they are not keen to release any of their contracted players to local rivals after rumours of a massive player exodus began doing the rounds. – @innocentskiz