The venue for the much-awaited Buju Banton show in Nairobi scheduled for Saturday February 8, 2020 has been confirmed.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) will host the show, NRG Radio has confirmed via their official Twitter handle.

The organizers of the show were toying with the idea of hosting the show at the Nyayo National Stadium but have now settled on KICC.

#NRGWAVE Nairobi featuring the Legend himself, BUJU BANTON on the 8th of February at KICC grounds. Let’s come out in big numbers as we celebrate reggae music in the spirit of Unity with @bujubanton. Tickets available via https://t.co/7uB0DXP43F. #BujuBantonInKenya pic.twitter.com/FQoDMkQtZ2 – NRG Radio (@NRGRadioKenya) January 13, 2020

The reggae and dancehall legend was initially scheduled to perform in Mombasa on December 31, 2019, but that show was rescheduled.

Buju Banton was released from prison mid last year and has been touring the world in what has come to be referred to as the Long Walk To Freedom Tour.