Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA musician, Clement Magwaza, will be promoting his new album titled Izulu Liyeza in the Matabeleland region next month as he wants people close to his Plumtree hometown, to have a live feel of the product.

The album which was launched in Johannesburg and Plumtree just before Christmas has six tracks, title track Izulu Liyeza, Umkami, Baba Kukhona Angangitshelanga Khona, Hamba Kancane, Ikhisimusi and Mwanangu.

Speaking from his Plumtree base, the musician said he decided to embark on the launch tour as a way of uniting and uplifting people.

“I chose to take the album on tour because I want the message on my songs to be spread out there and have an impact on the society. Also, I want those close home to have a live feel of my latest album,” said Magwaza.

“I’ll tour places that include my hometown Plumtree, Gwanda, Beitbridge, Binga, Tsholotsho and Nkayi. I’ll also perform at rural areas in those places.”

Magwaza urged fans to gear up for a breathtaking tour as he finalises the tour dates. The tour is expected to end during the Easter holidays.

Already, he has staged shows to promote the album in Francistown and Gaborone in Botswana with more shows lined up for neighbouring countries.

Having been in the music industry for two decades now is telling for the musician who has worked with Ndolwane Super Sounds as he has always produced songs that have captivated fans on the dancefloor. From this album, the track Umkami which advises men who abandon their families to change their ways, was on high rotation during the just ended festive season. – @mthabisi_mthire