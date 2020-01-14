Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE in Matabeleland South have banned carrying of dangerous weapons in public in all three policing districts in the province.

In a statement, Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said in Gwanda and Bulilimamangwe districts the ban will stretch from January 16 to March 15, while in Beitbridge it will stretch from January 18 to April 18.

“Our three policing districts in the province that is Gwanda, Beitbridge and Bulilimamangwe have each issued a prohibition order against carrying of dangerous weapons.

“As police we believe that the carrying, whether openly or in concealment, in public or a public display of these weapons is likely to cause public disorder or a breach of peace.

“These weapons are namely catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears, daggers or any traditional weapons. During the ban we will intensify patrols and conduct stop and searches. Anyone found in the possession of any of these weapons will be prosecuted and the weapons will be confiscated,” he said.

He said anyone who failed to comply with this order in terms of Section 4 (4) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23) will be liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or to both a fine and imprisonment. Chief Insp Ndebele said the ban had been necessitated by a spate of robberies, assault and murder cases which were recorded in the province involving the weapons.