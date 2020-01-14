Yeukai Tazira, Harare Bureau

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) yesterday warned people to brace for more rains that will be accompanied by lightning and thunder this week.

In a statement, the MSD said Matabeleland North, Midlands, north of Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland provinces will be mostly cloudy and warm and will experience rain showers followed by thunder and lightning.

“Starting from Sunday up to Tuesday 14 January, mostly cloudy and warm conditions are expected over Matabeleland North, Midlands, north of Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan, and all Mashonaland Provinces with afternoon as well as evening rain showers coupled with lightning and thunder. Localised heavy falls remains probable.

“On the other hand, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo and south of Manicaland should be mostly sunny with isolated light showers that may be thundery in places,” read the statement.

The MSD said rains will not be uniform with some areas expected to experience heavy downpours while others will receive very little or no rainfall.

“Rainfall distribution is not homogeneous, with some areas having significant downpours while other areas have no meaningful rains.”

In cases of thunderstorms, the departments urged people to avoid seeking shelter under trees or shades and to avoid outdoor activities.

“Once a thunderstorm begins, desist from all outdoor activity; avoid sheltering under a tree or in isolated sheds as these are prone to lightning strikes. Remember; when thunder roars, it is best to be indoors,” read part of the statement.

The department also urged people to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds as mosquitoes are prevalent this time of the year.

“Mosquitoes proliferate during this season; any areas that allow stagnation of water become breeding grounds for these vectors and people should fumigate and resolve possible mosquito breeding grounds within your vicinity,” read the statement.