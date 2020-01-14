Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Rugby Outreach Project has roped in Milton High School in its training programmes to strengthen the game’s development.

Rugby Outreach Project is a global programme that provides free online training solutions for rugby teams.

Ninety-four teams are currently signed up in the outreach programme, which includes Malta Rugby Union, Ella Du Plessis High School from Namibia, Cameroon Rugby League and Uganda Women’s sevens, among others.

“At the Rugby Outreach Project, I have developed an outreach programme to give teams from around the world free online rugby-specific strength and conditioning advice and information.

“It can be delivered using a variety of social media and completed remotely,” said Andrew Lockwood, director of the training programme

Strength and conditioning is training based on muscle movement rather than muscle groups, which are legs, chest, back, arms, among others.

The training technique points out that all muscles need to work together to reduce injuries and other body strains.

There are six basic movement patterns used when playing rugby, which are squat, bend, push, pull, twist and single-leg.

These movements are grouped to perform skills on the pitch such as scrummaging (squat, bend and push) and mauling (squat, single-leg, push and pull).

The training programme seeks to offer strength and conditioning programmes for national and club teams.