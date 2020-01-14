SRI Lanka’s cricket team is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Friday to play a two-match Test series, the first since the host nation’s suspension was lifted by the ICC.

Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27.

The Sri Lanka cricket board is yet to announce the Test squad for the two matches.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when they toured Bangladesh.

The country was barred from ICC events in July last year because of alleged political interference, but was readmitted by the ICC three months later.

Turmoil within the sport and a string of humiliating performances led Zimbabwe to suspend their Test involvement in 2005, although they continued to play one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals.

They returned to Test cricket in 2011, but are languishing in 11th place in the rankings, one ahead of Ireland.

Sixth-ranked Sri Lanka last month became the first nation to tour Pakistan since 2009. —AFP.