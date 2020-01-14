Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A VICTORIA Falls man who was arrested for beating up his wife has claimed that the woman was in the habit of “baptising” him with urine.

Thulani Ncube (38) of Chinotimba suburb pleaded guilty to physically abusing Ms Caroline Ngwenya when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.

The magistrate slapped him with a four months jail sentence which was wholly suspended on condition that he completes 140 hours of community service.

Ncube said he got angry when his wife poured a bucket of urine on him after a misunderstanding in November last year.

“We had a misunderstanding after I came home late. She poured a bucket of urine on me as she usually does,” said Ncube.

The couple has no children but Ncube has three from a previous marriage.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Ncube punched his wife before pulling her hair.

“On November 6 and at 8.45pm, the two had a misunderstanding after the accused arrived home late. The accused punched the complainant on the face and pulled her dreadlocks,” said the prosecutor.

A report was made to the police leading to Ncube's arrest.