The Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced that the November 2019 Advanced Level Results are out.
Candidates who sat for the examinations are expected to collect results from their respective schools and centres starting tomorrow or online via the Zimsec website.
Here are the respective links to the ZIMSEC results portal (if one isn’t working try the other):
ZIMSEC portal 2
ZIMSEC has also shared an Online Results Distribution Manual which contains the following instructions:
- how to create an account on the portal
- how to login
- how to view your results
- how to change your password
You can download the document below:
