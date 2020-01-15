Open Parly ZW will be conducting 4 Civic Tech Hackathons in Harare, Masvingo, Marondera & Mutare from Feb 8 – 29 September 2020.

What is Civic Tech?

Civic technology, or civic tech, enhance the relationship between the people and government with software for communications, decision-making, service delivery, and political process. It includes information and communications technology supporting the government with software built by community-led teams of volunteers, nonprofits, consultants, and private companies.

Hackathon Challenge

How can you use tech to improve service delivery/communication/processes/decision making in your city?

Application Requirements

Participants must be 35 years and under

You can apply as an individual or as teams

Teams are encouraged to have a gender balance ( Women are encouraged to apply)

Participants must be from the city or province in which the Hackathon is taking place.

Participants will be required to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges

Participants must be available to pitch on the day of the Hackathon

Participants can come with a partially built prototype or start from scratch on the day

Participants for the Hackathon are limited to 25 per city

Prize pool

Prizes will go toward the launch of the product

1st Prize – $1000 USD/Equivalent

2nd Prize – $500 USD/Equivalent

Mentorship and technical support

If you’re interested in applying for the Hackathon you can do so here.