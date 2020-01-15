Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO-based rugby players have started preparations for the four-day Cheetahs’ trials to be held at the Machinery Exchange Stadium in Harare from January 18-26.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Association spokesperson Simba Dangah said they are geared up for the first week of the trials.

“The squad is ready as they trained on Tuesday and will continue training on Thursday. The boys are expected to depart on Friday to be in Harare in good time for the trials on the 18th,” Dangah said.

There will be drills on fitness and technical skills specific to the sevens’ format in the first week and after that there will be matches to check on match aptitude and fitness.

“We will have a national sevens’ tournament that will have teams from all provinces taking part as part of the final selection process. The team that would have been selected on the 18th will play against the provincial sides. This is to ensure that every player has a fair chance of selection.” Players from the different provinces have been selected and will have a chance to claim a spot in the national side. The selection panel will be led by Cheetahs’ head coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba and other invited rugby coaches. Cheetahs legends and players such as Cleopas Makotose and Wesley Mbanje will also be among those overseeing the selection process.