By Staff Reporter

All is set for a major confrontation in Zimbabwe after opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa tweeted his exasperation with the continued blocking of his party events by the government warning “enough is enough…. we’ve exhausted all channels.”

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. We’ve exhausted all channels. We can’t continue to be victims of unjust application of the law. Rights are for all. On Tuesday 21st Jan we will deliver the people’s Agenda 2020 to the nation come what may.#peoplesgovernment,” Chamisa tweeted.

Just as Nehanda Radio reported last week Chamisa was today meant to have delivered a State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Mai Musodzi Hall in Mbare, but the police again blocked the event.

The police cited “flimsy excuses that the event cannot proceed because they are busy with the schools that are opening this week, as if the police have anything to do with opening of schools,” deputy party spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said.

“We are noting a disturbing trend where the police are routinely proscribing MDC events and treating the party as a banned organisation in the country.

“Starting with our scheduled peaceful and constitutional public protests in the various cities that were brutally quelled by the police in August last year, as well as President Nelson Chamisa’s Hope of the Nation Address that was violently proscribed on November 20, 2019, we have noted a very disturbing trend where the police are banning legitimate and constitutional activities by the party.”

The MDC has since postponed their event to Tuesday, January 21, at a venue to be announced. MDC Vice President Tendai Biti said the actions of the police were partisan and political.

“This is the umpteenth time that police have banned our meetings. Only illegitimate, insecure autocrats are afraid of dissent and difference of legitimate expression,” Biti said on Twitter.

A defiant MDC Harare Province tweeted; “The police has banned today’s State Of The Nation Address by the People’s President. But MDC Harare Province stands ready to host and defend the People’s President when he presents the SONA with or without police permission.

“We will not take instructions from a captured agency.” Nehanda Radio