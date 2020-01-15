Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

DYNAMOS are leaving nothing to chance as they bid to return to their competitive best this coming Castle Lager Premiership football season.

A lot has been said about some supposed friction between the executive and the technical team this off-season with reports suggesting that coach Tonderai Ndiraya is an unhappy man after his superiors imposed players on him.

The team has since signed five players, with former Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula the latest to join the Glamour Boys on a two-year deal yesterday.

Ndiraya has already quashed suggestions he is at odds with DeMbare’s bosses and has reaffirmed his commitment to help the team recover the Midas Touch it clearly lacked in the past three seasons.

The club legend was appointed mid-last year to save the team from the mire they had been dragged into by Lloyd Chigowe.

He passed that test but always expressed reservations about the composition of the squad which had novices, most of them too naïve to don that famous blue jersey.

So committed to the Dynamos cause was Ndiraya that he drafted and handed over his vision for the 2020 season to his bosses three months before the 2019 term ended.

The vision draft also contained the players he wanted the executive to track and bring to the Harare giants.

And the executive has been one of the busiest this transfer period as they bid to make the working environment as conducive as possible for a coach whose loyalty to the brand is beyond any question.

Club spokesperson Tinashe Farawo yesterday expressed satisfaction in the way the Glamour Boys have been conducting their off-season business.

“Dynamos mean business this coming season. I can confirm that former Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula has signed a two-year contract with the team.

“It is our way of ensuring that we give the coach (Ndiraya) as much support as he requested. Mvula is one of the players who is on the coach’s wish list and we have delivered on that one.

“We are fully behind the coach and he appreciates that. We are united as a club. Our coach’s wishes should be respected. I can assure you that more players are coming who were requested by the coach,” said Farawo.

Mvula, along with left-back Nomore Chinyerere, was outstanding for relegated Hwange last season and Ndiraya should have been impressed when the young goalie kept Dynamos out on their way to a 2-1 victory in their first leg clash at Rufaro.

Mvula’s arrival at Dynamos leaves second choice goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya in an awkward position and could move away from the team this off-season.

It will be interesting to see whether Mvula will dislodge the sometimes palpable Simba Chinani, who, however, ended last season on stronger terms, with former Warriors caretaker coach Joey Antipas even deeming him good enough to play for the senior national team.

Chinani is reported to have drawn interests from regional teams and should he eventually move from the Glamour Boys, at least Dynamos will have a trusted pair of hands in Mvula.

Chinani was supposed to have gone to a trial tournament in Azerbaijan this week after he impressed scouts in October last year but the people who were meant to help him along with seven other players have shown no interest.

Dynamos finished ninth in the league last season and Ndiraya has always said the team is worthy the championship.

With satisfactory signings they have made so far this off-season including Mvula, probably, Dynamos will be back at their best next season.