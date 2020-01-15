Farirai Machivenyika, in Maputo, Mozambique

President Mnangagwa arrived in Maputo yesterday ahead of the inauguration of Mozambique President, Filipe Nyusi following his re-election in October last year.

The President was met at the Maputo International Airport by Mozambican Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Francisco Cigarro, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Douglas Nyikayaramba and other embassy staff.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at the Independence Square in central Maputo today.

A statue of the late Mozambique founding President Samora Machel overlooks the square, and yesterday, workmen were putting final touches at the venue in preparation for today’s ceremony.

President Mnangagwa will be part of 11 other Heads of State and Government and more than 3 000 delegates expected to attend the event.

Speaking to journalists on his arrival, President Mnangagwa said President Nyusi had freely won the elections.

“This is the inauguration of a brother, President Filipe Nyusi who successfully won the last election here peacefully and fairly so I am happy to come to Maputo to witness the inauguration of my brother.

“When I was inaugurated in spite of the fact that he was in the middle of an election he was able to abandon the election process to come for the inauguration so I have also come to witness the inauguration of my brother,” said President Mnangagwa.

Several streets in Maputo were adorned with the country’s flags and congratulatory messages for the incoming President.

President Nyusi is the fourth Mozambican President following independence from Portugal in 1975.

He is in his second and last term following his first electoral victory in 2014.

His party, the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo), will maintain dominance in Parliament with a majority of 184 MPs out of 250, representing 73,6 percent of the seats.

The Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo), which is the main opposition party, has 60 seats (24 percent) while the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) got six seats (2,4 percent of the vote).

In the presidential election, Mr Ossufo Momade of Renamo took second place with 21,88 percent and in third place was MDM leader Daviz Simango with 4,38 percent.