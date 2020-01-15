Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Chief Superintendent and Police Officer Commanding Criminal Investigation Department Drugs Section, Luckson Mukwazhi, will perform 315 hours of unpaid work at Mabelreign Police Station after he was convicted of legally marrying two wives at different occasions.

He was being charged with bigamy.

Mukwazhi, who is now employed by a private security company, was initially slapped with a year behind bars when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Victoria Mashamba, who suspended three months of his jail term for three years.

Magistrate Mashamba suspended the three months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

The remaining nine months were set aside on condition that he performs community service.

He was convicted on his own plea after wedding Joice Marufu without cancelling his marriage with Winnie Njanji.

Ms Flossy Jambanja prosecuted.