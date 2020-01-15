Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Bulawayo’s Ignite Youth organisation (IYO) will this Sunday have an outreach at the Jairos Jiri Centre in Mzilikazi which will see them spend time with children at the centre, clean-up the centre and do gardening activities.

IYO spokesperson Aneline Tapfuma said their organisation seeks to provide a purposed centre approach to career guidance and coaching to help young people aged between 13 and 29 years to create meaningful careers for themselves. As such, she said they will also use the outreach to learn more about the centre and its day to day activities.

The outreach is expected to kick off at 1PM.

“We’ll have a mentorship talk with the children as we’ll also be learning about them and uncovering their talents in the creative arts sector. We’ll also help around the centre with cleaning and gardening,” Tapfuma said.

She said entertainment will be provided by the centre’s children who will display their talents.

To further support the centre, Tapfuma said IYO will donate foodstuffs, books and clothes to the children. – @waynecas