Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

MOST teachers in Matabeleland region yesterday reported for duty when schools opened for the first term.

Bulawayo acting Provincial Education Director (PED) Mrs Olicah Kaira yesterday said schools operated normally in the province.

“We have opened and just like any other term, not all pupils come to school on the opening day.

“Some pupils are still looking for places while some parents were either making last minute payment of fees or buying uniforms for their children hence some of them are yet to report for school,” said Mrs Kaira.

She said most teachers had reported for work and it was therefore a normal school day.

Her counterpart in Matabeleland South Mr Lifias Masukume said district schools Inspectors visited several schools in the province to check both teacher and pupil attendances.

“I’m out of office but we have received statistics from our teams who randomly visited several schools.The attendance for both teachers and pupils is normal for the first day of the term,” said Mr Masukume.

In Matabeleland North, the acting PED Mr Jabulani Mpofu said while most teachers reported for duty, there were few learners in schools. “From the statistics we have I can safely say teachers reported for duty. Only here and there some teachers had not reported for work but the figure is nothing to worry about,” said Mr Mpofu.

Apex council, the umbrella body for civil servants on Monday declared that its members were incapacitated to report for duty due to economic challenges.

The Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) among other teachers unions on Monday also stated that its members might not report for duty due to incapacitation.

Government has said it is working to address civil servants concerns. — @nqotshili