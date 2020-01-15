Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed with immediate effect Retired Brigadier General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi and Dr Gatsha Mazithulela as deputy director generals in the President’s Department.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, he said Rtd Brig Gen Tapfumaneyi held senior positions in the government before his new appointment.

“Rtd Brig Gen Tapfumaneyi held positions in government that included the permanent secretary in the Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, for Political Detainees and Restrictees, Principal Director Ministry of Presidential Affairs and several positions in the Zimbabwe National Army.

“Rtd Brg Gen Tapfumaneyi served in the Presidents Department from 2005 to 2009 where he rose through the ranks to the rank of assistant director. He is a holder of several academic qualifications among them, Master of Science in International Relations and Master of Business

Administration. He is a veteran of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle,” read the statement.

Dr Mazithulela prior to this appointment he was the Pro-Vice chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology.

“He is a renowned scientist who holds a PhD in Genetic Engineering and Master of Business Administration among several qualifications. He is a member of the National Defence University of Zimbabwe Council and is the Chairman of National Authority of Chemical Weapons

Convention Zimbabwe Chapter amount his several appointments,”.