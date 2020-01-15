Diamond Platnumz’s girlfriend, Tanasha Donna, is not here to play when it comes to pursuing her singing career.

The mother of one has dropped her latest hit song titled La Vie in collaboration with Bongo star Mbosso, which is already trending at number one on YouTube with more than 700,000 views.

The song is a love ballad in which Tanasha mostly sings in French, and appears to serenade her boyfriend Diamond.

“Nikiwa karibu na wewe yee I can’t breathe, nikiwa karibu na wewe yee boy you make me weak. Oh I get shivers when the sun hits your brown eyes baby lead the way and I will comply, napenda ukinipapasa, roho wanitakasa,” part of the lyrics goes.

Tanasha launched her music career in 2019 with her debut song Radio featuring Kenyan rapper Barak Jacuzzi.

Her move to venture into music came as a surprise to many, especially since throughout her career she has never outwardly shown interest in being a singer.

But it appears her relationship with the father of her son Diamond is having some musical effect on her.