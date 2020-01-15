Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A GWERU Polytechnic student has taken Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira to court challenging his suspension for allegedly inciting other students to protest over “exorbitant and substandard” hostel meals. Panashe Mudzingwa (21), who is in his final year of studying towards a diploma in information technology, was suspended indefinitely last year in November from attending lectures pending a disciplinary hearing on allegations of misconduct.

He is alleged to have incited other students to demonstrate at the hostels over “expensive and substandard” meals.

Mudzingwa was barred from attending classes and accessing college premises pending the disciplinary hearing.

The suspension was done in terms of section 4 of the Manpower Planning and Development (Government Teachers Colleges and Technical or Vocational Institutions) Regulations Statutory Instrument 81 of 1999.

Mudzingwa, through his lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, yesterday filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court citing Prof Murwira, Gweru Polytechnic principal Mr Washington Chandiwana and the college’s head of division for student affairs, one Mrs J Nzvenga as respondents.

He wants an order directing the respondents to reinstate him at Gweru Polytechnic with full entitlement and benefits ascribed to students including attending classes.

Mudzingwa is also seeking an order blocking college authorities from convening a disciplinary