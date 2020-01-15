Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

SOCCER Star of the Year finalist and former FC Platinum attacking midfielder Never Tigere has resurfaced in Tanzania where he has signed a one-year deal with ambitious Azam FC.

Azam are also home to former Highlanders’ player Bruce Kangwa.

Tigere, whose contract with Pure Platinum Play ran out in December last year, but was firmly in the coaches’ plans, went AWOL soon after returning from a Total Caf Champions League match against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“DoneDeal the leadership of Azam FC is pleased to inform you that it has completed the signing of Zimbabwe’s international midfielder Never Tigere on a one-year deal,” said Azam in a statement carried on the club’s official Facebook timeline.

The club said it had been tracking Tigere’s exploits for Pure Platinum Play in the Champions League in which he scored four goals. “His registration is a proposal by Azam FC’s technical bench, which followed him in several matches he played for Platinum in the Champions League this season.

The star, who is able to play six, eight and seven, until leaving Platinum has scored four goals in the Champions League, which entered the group stage of the tournament this year. The Zimbabwean signed an official contract to play for Azam FC on Monday night in an exercise overseen by chief executive officer Abdulkarim Amin ‘Popat’, with his agent George Deda testifying. This is Azam FC’s second signing in the small signing window, the first being striker Khleffin Hamdoun from Mlandege,” said the club. FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed the departure of the player.

“His contract had run out and as such he leaves as a free agent,” said Chizondo.