Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) yesterday released the 2019 November Advanced Level results with a pass rate of 83 percent, an increase from 2018.

Last year’s pass rate was 81,9 percent.

In a statement yesterday, Zimsec chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said candidates can start collecting the results from their respective centres today.

He said there was an 11 percent increase in the number of candidates who sat for the examination compared to the previous year.

Prof Mwenje, said there was a one percent increase in this year’s pass rate compared to 2018.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the November 2019 examinations was 51 862.The candidature increased by 5 384 from 46 478 in 2018 which translates to an increase of 11,6 percent. In 2019, 50 774 wrote two or more subjects and 42 169 obtained grade E or better in two or more subjects,” he said.

“This translated to 83,1 percent pass rate an increase of 1,2 percentage points from 81,9 percent recorded in 2018. A total of 19 877 were females and 89 percent of them passed while their male counterparts were 22 666 and recorded a pass rate of 84, 5 percent.” — @Desmond Ndazi