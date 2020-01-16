Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE High Court opened on Monday for the 2020 legal year with 20 murder cases and more than 30 criminal appeals lined up in Bulawayo.

The cases include two carjackers who allegedly hijacked two Honda Fit drivers in Bulawayo and killed them in cold blood before stealing their vehicles. Freddy Dube and Thinkwell Moyo allegedly killed Tinashe Hunyanyiwa (32) and got away with the Honda Fit he was driving in Bulawayo’s Killarney suburb.

They allegedly committed the other murder near McDonald Bricks at Cement Siding. They allegedly stabbed the now-deceased in the head several times and stole clothes and a cellphone.

According to the criminal cause list, a total of 23 State witnesses are expected to testify during the trial set for January 21.

The High Court is expected to also hear the case of nine Bulawayo police detectives who allegedly fatally assaulted two suspected armed robbers and shot the bodies and claimed the suspects were killed while trying to flee from custody during indications at the crime scene. Philip Tada, Daniel Nimrod Kwaramba, George Zuze, Onias Mbano, Peter Muchada, Mgcini Sibanda, Mailos Mairos Ncube, President Masukume and Albert Zhou who were all attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Bulawayo, allegedly tortured Andrew Jabulani Quinton Sibanda and Temai Bvumbunu in March 2009 while they were in police custody.

The trial kicks off on February 11 with eight witnesses expected to testify.

Another high-profile case, which kicks on February 13 is a matter of Bulawayo businessman Oricious Moyo who allegedly shot his lover’s husband resulting in his death.

Moyo allegedly shot and injured Tawanda “MaPecca” Moyo, a former member of Siyaya Arts Group, who later succumbed to the gunshot wounds in hospital.

The trial involving nine suspects allegedly involved in the theft of nearly $1 million worth of gold which was being kept as an exhibit at Plumtree Police Station will also resume during the course of the term.