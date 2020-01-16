Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) First League resumes with action at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletics Club (BAC) this Saturday.

Emakhandeni Cricket Club topped the log standings with 66 points when the league took a holiday break last month. Queens Sports Club were second on 46 points, with defending champions BAC sitting in third place with only 19 points from the two games they played. BAC will host Queens, while Emakhandeni Cricket Club and Nust will face off at Queens Sports Club.

Emakhandeni Cricket Club batsman Brian Chari is the leading BMCA league run-scorer with 361 runs from eight matches, while BAC bowler Talent Dzikiti leads the bowling log with 21 wickets from nine matches. The BMCA Second League resumes on Sunday with Roosters taking on Nketa at Queens Sports Club and Tigers battling it out with Bulawayo Polytechnic at BAC.

Fixtures

Saturday: BAC vs Queens (9:30 AM), Emakhandeni vs Nust (9:30 AM).