Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter
ZIMDANCEHALL sensation Freeman who is basking in the glory of hit song Ngaibake is topping the nominees list for the 2020 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) with six nods for that track.
The awards slated for next Saturday, come after a four- year hiatus.
Freeman is nominated in the Best male artiste of the year, Best album of the year for Gango, Best Zimdancehall artiste, Best collaboration for Ngaibake which features Alick Macheso, Best video for Ngaibake and Song of the year for that song.
Closely following Freeman is Ishan of the Kure fame with five nominations followed by gospel musician Janet Manyowa who has four nominations.
After blooming in the industry in just over a year mainly for her collaboration with Winky D on MuGarden, Gemma Griffiths has three nominations mostly emanating from that hit track.
DJ Stavo, Tammy Moyo, Takura, Ammara Brown, guitarist Sylent Nqo and Shasha have two nominations each.
Representing Bulawayo are the likes of Indosakusa, Sotja Moyo, Ukukhanya Kwezwe, Ndux Jnr, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Msiz’Kay, Busi Ncube and Asaph.
Sadly music lovers only have one category where they will have an input in determining the winner which is Song of the year as the rest will be adjudged by the Zima judges. In the Song of the year category are songs Kure by Ishan ft Ti Gonzi, Murgaden by Winky D ft Gemma Griffiths, Ngaibake by Freeman ft Alick Macheso, Reurura by Seh Calaz ft Mambo Duterere and Sadza neMuriwo by Jah Prayzah.
Below is a full list of the nominees;
TOP 5 AWARD CATEGORIES
BEST FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
1. Tammy Moyo, 2. Shasha, 3. Ammara Brown, 4. Gemma Griffiths, 5. Janet Manyowa
BEST MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
1. Takura, 2. Asaph, 3. T Gonzi, 4. Ishan, 5. Freeman
BEST GROUP/ DUO OF THE YEAR
1 Firm Faith, 2 Vabati Vajehova, 3 Sinazo, 4 Fusion
BEST NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
1 Joyfull Praise Choir (JPC), 2 Mambo Dhuterere, 3 Ishan, 4 Garry Mapanzure
BEST ALBUM OF THE YEAR
1 Franceesca by King98, 2 Mutare by Shasha, 3 Ramba Wakadzvanya by Baba Harare, 4 Gango by Freeman
GENRE AWARDS
Zimdancehall
1 Ndunge Yut, 2 Enzo lshall, 3 Freeman, 4 Nutty O, 5 BazookaSUNGURA
1 Mukoma Panga, 2 Peter Moyo, 3 Nicholas Zakaria &Khiama Boys, 4 Greatman
HIP HOP
1 T Gonzi, 2 King 98, 3 Takura, 4 Asaph, 5 Cal Vin
Afro Pop
1 Ammara Brown, 2 Rocki, 3 Ishan, 4 Tammy Moyo
Contemporary Gospel
1 Minister Michael Mahendere, 2 Janet Manyowa, 3 Joyfull Praise Choir(JPC), 4 Sharon Manyika
Traditional Gospel
1 Mathias Mhere, 2 Rev TT Chivaviro, 3 Joyfull Praise Choir(JPC), 4 Mambo Dhuterere
RNB & SOUL
Gemma Griffiths, Brian Nhira, Nyasha David, Berita
JAZZ
1 Diana Samkange, 2 Willis waTaffy, 3 Vuyo Brown, 4 Sylent Nqo
Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM)
1 Novuyo Seagirl, 2 Reverb 7, 3 Huby Blakes, 4 DJ Stavo
TSHIBILIKA
1 Ndux Jnr, 2 Madlela Skhobokhobo, 3 Bolamba, 4 Clement Magwaza
Traditional Folk (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)
1 Braveman Chizvino, 2 Greatman, 3 Andy Muridzo, 4 Agga Nyabinde
Traditional Folk (Ezomdabu/Imbube)
1 Indosakusa, 2 Sotja Moyo, 3 Charles Mahlaba, 4 Ukukhanya Kwezwe
BEST ALTERNATIVE
1 Sylent Nqo, 2 Vimbai Zimuto, 3 Dj Chrxn, 4 Huby Blakes
SPECIAL AWARDS
ZIM ICON – RETRO FEMALE
1. Chiwoniso Maraire, 2. Busi Ncube, 3. Stella Chiweshe, 4. Susan Mapfumo
ZIM ICON – RETRO MALE
1. Simon Chimbetu, 2. Lovemore Majaivana, 3. Leonard Dembo, 4. Tongai Moyo
BEST INTERNATIONAL ZIM ARTIST
1 Brian Nhira, 2 Queen Vee, 3 Shasha, 4 Buffalo Soldier
BEST COLLABORATION
1 Ngaibake by Freeman x Alick Macheso, 2 Mugarden by Winky D x Gemma, 3 Kure by Ishan x Ti Gonzi
4 You are more by Janet Manyowa x Nqubeko Mbata
BEST DJ
1 Judgement Yard, 2 DJ Stavo, 3 Gospel DJ Unlocked, 4 Reverb 7
BEST PROMOTER
1 Brai Out Zw, 2 2Kings Entertainment, 3 Pablos, 4 Impala Car Rental
BEST CORPORATE SPONSORS
1. Econet Wireless, 2. Delta Corporation, 3. Impala Car Rental, 4. United Refineries (Roil)
TECHNICAL AWARDS
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
1 Ndimi by Janet Manyowa, 2 Ngaibake by Freeman x Alick Macheso, 3 Zvemoyo by Takura, 4 Vavengi by Queen Vee
VIDEOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
1 Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs, 2 Andy Cutta, 3 Simdoc Films, 4 Naxo Films
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
1 Reverb 7, 2 Jamal, 3 Oskid, 4 Rodney Beats
ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
1 Rodney Beats, 2 Tammy Bhima, 3 GT Beats, 4 Msizkay
PUBLIC VOTE CATERGORY
SONG OF THE YEAR
1. Kure by Ishan x Ti Gonzi, 2. Murgaden by Winky D x Gemma Griffiths, 3. Ngaibake by Freeman x Alick Macheso, 4. Reurura by Seh Calaz x Mambo Duterere, 5. Sadza neMuriwo by Jah Prayzah. – @waynecas
