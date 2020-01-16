Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MANDAVA High School headmaster Cephas Mutumhe has been appointed acting national coordinator of the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) athletics competitions following the resignation of the head-in-charge Thabani Nkomo.

Nkomo was the headmaster of Dinyane High School in Tsholotsho and had been elected substantive Nash national head-in-charge of athletics at the organisation’s annual general meeting late last year.

“I have not been officially informed by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education that Nkomo is no longer with the ministry but through other structures we heard that he stepped down, so in the meantime we have since tasked the Nash vice-president Mutumhe to coordinate athletics activities,” said Nash president Arthur Khumalo, the headmaster of Gwanda High School.

He said Mutumhe is working hand-in-hand with provincial heads in charge of athletics and they will soon meet in Kwekwe to map the way forward.

“They have called for a meeting on January 21 at Kwekwe High School where I am sure an acting head in charge will be elected until our next Nash congress because heads in charge are elected at congress. When we elect, we don’t elect a province, but a person, so it’s not a given that the next acting head in charge of athletics will come from Matabeleland North, but there is also nothing wrong with that,” said Maphosa.

Sources within Nash said Mosi-oa-Tunya High School headmaster Roland Sibanda, who is also the Matabeleland North Nash head-in-charge of athletics, was likely to replace Nkomo, with Sijawukwe headmaster from Bubi district Cain Ncube taking over as head-in-charge in Matabeleland North.

Meanwhile, Mosi-oa-Tunya High School will host the provincial Nash and Naph athletics competitions.