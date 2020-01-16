Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may lead to the location of a juvenile who went missing in Bradfield in December.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said Locadia Vimbainashe Mundevere (15) of house number 7 Irvine Avenue, Bradfield was last seen on December 5 during lunch time by her mother Tarisai Usai (33) after she had gone to buy food at Bradfield shopping centre.

She said Mundevere was a Form Three pupil at Townsend High School. “The missing person is approximately 1,6 metres tall, medium built with brown eyes and black hair.

“She was last seen wearing a black dress with white stripes and silver sandals,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

She said anyone who may have information regarding the missing person’s whereabouts can contact Sergeant Mpofu on 0712 599833, ZRP Khumalo on 0292-274491 or any nearest police station. [email protected]