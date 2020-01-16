Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

POWER 11 Football Academy is set to start training for the 2020 season on Saturday following a successful tour of South Africa for the Galeh international tournament last month.

Power 11 Academy’s objectives are to identify, nurture and promote football players between the ages of five and 21 years.

Academy chairman Tapiwa Ndewere said his boys had rested enough and should now brace themselves for the new season.

“We are now preparing for the 2020 season and we are starting on a high note after a successful season. We were in South Africa in December for the Galeh International tournament where we finished second. We are therefore excited and motivated to start the 2020 season,” said Ndewere

The club has been invited to a number of local and regional tournaments and Ndewere said they will finalise their itinerary in due course.

“We also want to ensure that some of our senior guys seeking to pursue their football careers professionally are aligned to several clubs. One of our major targets this season is to use soccer to transform lives of our young people,” he said.

Four of the academy’s players were granted scholarships by the Brits Soccer Academy (BSA) in South Africa during the Galeh tournament.

Power 11 Academy also partnered with Galeh International and BSA for regional and international exchange tournaments and programmes to benefit players.